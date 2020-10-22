Hinshaw warns young Albertans that long-term effects of COVID-19 remain unknown

Send this page to someone via email

As Alberta’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise at record rates, the province’s chief medical officer of health offered a stark warning to people who don’t fear the disease because they are not considered to be in a high-risk category.

“We do not yet know the long-term consequences of getting infected,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at a news conference in Edmonton on Thursday. “(Some people) could face prolonged recoveries and long-term health risks.

“These long-term symptoms vary in severity and duration.”

READ MORE: Stigma of COVID-19 left Alberta ‘long hauler’ and her family feeling ostracized

Hinshaw spoke about the concerning numbers of people in younger age groups still contracting the illness, while noting that “in no way are young people the sole cause of cases we are seeing.”

She emphasized that her message to younger Albertans is that even though they may generally have a lower chance of facing severe outcomes from COVID-19, “these are not the only risks.”

Story continues below advertisement

“These are still early days,” Hinshaw said, referring to researchers’ ongoing work to try to better understand COVID-19 and its potential lasting effects. “(It) can have long-term and potentially devastating impacts on people’s long-term health.”

“Those infected can have long-term risks we don’t really understand.”

Hinshaw said her team is continually looking at ways to improve its messaging aimed at young people through focus groups and surveys.

She noted that people who are young are in a period of their lives where “social interactions… (are a) really critical part of an active supportive environment.”

READ MORE: Canada’s coronavirus patients getting younger as pandemic moves west

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’re wanting to work on how to give information on how to safely gather,” Hinshaw said. “It does boil down to that we keep trying (to improve our messaging).”

At the same news conference, she told reporters that the province had recorded 427 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a new record for daily increases in Alberta.

“Case numbers have been rising again in a concerning way,” Hinshaw said, adding that Alberta is seeing an impact on its health-care system both in terms of hospitalizations and in staffing issues as some health-care workers are quarantining because of outbreaks at some medical facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about young people and COVID-19.

Latest COVID-19 numbers in Alberta

As of Thursday afternoon, Alberta Health said the province had 3,519 active COVID-19 cases with nearly half those cases still concentrated in the Edmonton zone (1,718). Of those cases, 112 involve hospitalizations and 18 people are in intensive care units.

READ MORE: AHS postpones some surgeries, ambulatory care in Edmonton zone as COVID-19 cases rise

No new deaths were recorded on Thursday, leaving the province’s pandemic death toll at 296.

In total, 1,682,603 coronavirus tests have been administered in Alberta since the pandemic began, with 14,304 of those tests occurring on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic hit Alberta in March, 23,829 people in the province have tested positive for COVID-19 and 20,014 people have since recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreak at Edmonton General Continuing Care

Hinshaw announced Thursday two new outbreaks in the province have led to 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Edmonton, there is now an outbreak at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre. Twenty-three people have tested positive, including 19 residents.

“My local colleagues have assured me that all residents and patients on the affected units and all staff that have worked on these units have been tested.”

Outbreak protocols have been implemented to stop the spread and protect all those involved, Hinshaw said.

Outbreak at Calgary Correctional Centre

In Calgary, 24 confirmed cases have been linked to an outbreak at the Calgary Correctional Centre.

Of those who have tested positive, 20 are inmates.

“Centre-wide testing and isolations are in place and outbreak protocols have been implemented,” Hinshaw said.

More to come…

–With files from 630 CHED’s Kirby Bourne

Watch below: Some videos from Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s news conference on Thursday.

Advertisement