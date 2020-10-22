Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
October 22 2020 6:12pm
00:55

Edmonton zone activates surge capacity measures including postponing non-urgent surgeries

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces new measures in the Edmonton zone that includes Alberta Health Services postponing non-urgent surgeries.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home