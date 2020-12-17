Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 17, 2020 1:32 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a COVID-19 news conference in Edmonton on November 24, 2020.
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a COVID-19 news conference in Edmonton on November 24, 2020. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide another COVID-19 update to Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: 1,270 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday as Hinshaw pushes for Albertans to accept vaccine

On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced an additional 1,270 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. There have now been 84,597 Albertans who have had COVID-19.

Click to play video 'More Albertans have died of COVID in 2020 than of influenza over the past decade: Hinshaw' More Albertans have died of COVID in 2020 than of influenza over the past decade: Hinshaw
More Albertans have died of COVID in 2020 than of influenza over the past decade: Hinshaw

An additional 16 deaths were also announced Wednesday. Alberta’s death toll now stands at 760.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday’s update, there were 749 people in hospital. Of those, 139 people were in the ICU.

Read more: Alberta expanding COVID-19 rapid testing to long-term care, remote rural communities

To date, more than 1.5 million people have been tested and 63,668 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawDeena HinshawAlberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta Coronavirus UpdateAlberta coronavirus numbers
Flyers
More weekly flyers