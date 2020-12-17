Dr. Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide another COVID-19 update to Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced an additional 1,270 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. There have now been 84,597 Albertans who have had COVID-19.

An additional 16 deaths were also announced Wednesday. Alberta’s death toll now stands at 760.

As of Wednesday’s update, there were 749 people in hospital. Of those, 139 people were in the ICU.

To date, more than 1.5 million people have been tested and 63,668 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.