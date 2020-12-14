Alberta health officials to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Monday afternoon.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Paul Wynnyk, chair of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, are scheduled to provide an update at noon Monday. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

The update comes after the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine arrived in Canada on Sunday evening.

Last week, Shandro announced Alberta will begin to administer the vaccine this Wednesday.

The first round of the vaccine will be given to health-care workers, including ICU doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and long-term care workers throughout the province.

2:20 Alberta to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 16 Alberta to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 16

The first set of acute care staff to receive the vaccine will come from Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre and Peter Lougheed Centre, as well as Edmonton’s University of Alberta Hospital and Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Alberta’s first shipment, which includes 3,900 doses of the vaccine, must be administered at the delivery site, the health minister previously said. Shandro said Alberta has two vaccine delivery sites — one in Edmonton and one in Calgary.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved by Health Canada for use last week. Ontario will administer the province’s first COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, with a health-care worker set to receive the dose in Toronto.

Monday’s announcement comes one day after Alberta’s deadliest day of the pandemic. The province reported 22 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday. An additional 1,717 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, bringing the province’s total active case count to 20,562.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 681 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 136 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

More to come…