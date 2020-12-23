Coronavirus testing continues through holiday season in N.S and N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick health officials say testing for the coronavirus will resume throughout the holiday season.

In New Brunswick, assessment centres will remain open during the holidays, including Christmas Day, when hours may be reduced, according to N.B. Health.

As of Wednesday, 148,195 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

0:56 Coronavirus: N.S. top doctor calls blanket restrictions ‘unfair’ but necessary Coronavirus: N.S. top doctor calls blanket restrictions ‘unfair’ but necessary

Testing will resume in Nova Scotia with regular hours at assessment centres during the holidays, except on Christmas Day, when testing centres will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said asymptomatic testing will also continue into January. Nova Scotians can book an appointment for an asymptomatic test provincewide.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a Wednesday email, Public Health told Global News there will be more rapid testing pop-up sites open during the holidays.

On Wednesday, a rapid testing site is operating at the Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road. This site will run again next week, Dec. 29 and 30.

Rapid testing pop-up site for #COVID19 on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

— Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Rd. from 1 until 8 p.m. For testing criteria and more information, visit: https://t.co/Ep95kTCZET pic.twitter.com/zYu4hKR9ld — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) December 22, 2020

Advertisement