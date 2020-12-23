Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus testing continues through holiday season in N.S and N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 3:27 pm
Click to play video 'Dr. Lisa Barrett on Vaccines, COVID-19 testing' Dr. Lisa Barrett on Vaccines, COVID-19 testing
We chat with infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett to find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine coming to Nova Scotia next week. – Dec 9, 2020

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick health officials say testing for the coronavirus will resume throughout the holiday season.

In New Brunswick, assessment centres will remain open during the holidays, including Christmas Day, when hours may be reduced, according to N.B. Health.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

As of Wednesday, 148,195 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: N.S. top doctor calls blanket restrictions ‘unfair’ but necessary' Coronavirus: N.S. top doctor calls blanket restrictions ‘unfair’ but necessary
Coronavirus: N.S. top doctor calls blanket restrictions ‘unfair’ but necessary

Testing will resume in Nova Scotia with regular hours at assessment centres during the holidays, except on Christmas Day, when testing centres will be closed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The province said asymptomatic testing will also continue into January. Nova Scotians can book an appointment for an asymptomatic test provincewide.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a Wednesday email, Public Health told Global News there will be more rapid testing pop-up sites open during the holidays.

On Wednesday, a rapid testing site is operating at the Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road. This site will run again next week, Dec. 29 and 30.

Read more: Pregnancy during COVID-19 pandemic presents new challenges for Canada’s expectant mothers

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaNSCOVID-19 TestingCoronavirus testingNBrapid testingPop up testing
Flyers
More weekly flyers