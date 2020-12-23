New Brunswick reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials report five new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are located in Fredericton region, and one each in Campbellton, Bathurst and Miramichi. All but one case in Fredericton are travel-related.

There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

“We are seeing more travel-related cases, which means it remains very important to keep your number of close contacts low and follow strict self-isolation guidelines for out-of-province travellers, especially during this holiday period,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“We still have a long way to go and limiting your contacts will reduce the spread of infections so we can avoid a surge of new cases in January.”

To date, the province has confirmed 585 cases of COVID-19, of which 530 have recovered. There have been eight deaths as a result of the virus.

There are currently two individuals in hospital with COVID-19, one of which is in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 148,195 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province is resuming its vaccination program this week, after administering nearly 2,000 vaccines last weekend.

A vaccination clinic to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to front-line health-care workers opened in Moncton at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, the province said.

In addition, the province moved the Edmundston region back to the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery.

Potential exposure

N.B. Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on several Air Canada flights last week.

The province warns of potential exposure to the virus on these Dec. 16 flights:

Air Canada Flight 176 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 6:30 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 404 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8902 from Montreal to Moncton, arrived at 3:54 p.m.

Passengers on these flights are asked to refer to instructions given to them upon arrival to the province.