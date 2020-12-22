Coronavirus: Quebec daily caseload continues to top 2,000 with holiday shutdown days away

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec continues to struggle to get the health crisis under control, recording over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days.

On Tuesday, health authorities reported 2,183 new cases of the illness, bringing the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 181,276.

Patients requiring hospitalization remains above the 1,000 mark. In the last 24 hours, seven more people were hospitalized for a total of 1,055. Of those, 137 are in intensive care, a decrease of nine since Monday.

Quebec continues to lead the country in coronavirus-related deaths with a total of 7,794 fatalities, including 28 reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities say 10 Quebecers died in the last 24 hours, while 14 deaths happened between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20, one before Dec. 15 and three at unknown times.

The latest data available shows 26,130 screening tests were carried out on Dec. 20 and 4,612,006 overall.

On Monday, Quebec intensified its vaccination effort with 21 sites across the province ready to receive the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter that 18 of those sites had received their doses, with three having started giving shots, including two long-term care facilities in Montreal and one in the Outaouais region.

“The other sites will begin to vaccinate today and tomorrow,” he wrote.

Since Quebec’s vaccination campaign kicked off just over one week ago on Dec. 14, 5,273 doses have been administered, including 437 on Monday.

Quebec Premier François Legault and leaders of the opposition parties are expected to provide an update on the health crisis at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, just days before the two-week holiday shutdown of non-essential businesses is set to begin.

