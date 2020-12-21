Hundreds of Montreal demonstrators receive stiff fines for not wearing masks

A rally Sunday afternoon in downtown Montreal came at a hefty cost for hundreds of demonstrators protesting against recently announced holiday gathering restrictions.

Police handed out 269 fines of $1,546 each to those in the crowd not wearing masks, in violation of provincial guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The demonstration began just after noon Sunday outside the Montreal offices of François Legault at Sherbrooke Street West and McGill College Avenue and ended with a gathering at Parc Lafontaine.

Legault had announced before the protest that the grace period when police handed out warnings for safety violations was over, and that going forward, police would issue fines on the spot.

More than 1,000 people had indicated that they would attend the event, according to the Facebook page titled Mega Family Christmas Gathering.

The protest follows the Quebec government’s announcement of a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses starting Christmas Day. A partial lockdown was already in place in a large swath of the province’s red zones, where restaurant dining rooms, gyms, cinemas and museums were ordered closed until at least Jan. 11.

Legault said the province’s yellow zones will be bumped up to orange and orange zones will be upgraded to red starting on Thursday until Jan. 10, 2021, inclusively. Private gatherings are banned in red zones and are limited to six people in orange zones.

While restrictions are being tightened across the province, Legault said some rules are being relaxed. People who are single or live alone will be allowed to join a family bubble, accompanied by their children, but must stick to the same bubble for the duration of the holiday season.

—with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier