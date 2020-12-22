Menu

Health

Many Canadians who contracted COVID-19 worried about dying, according to new study

By Lee Berthiaume The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2020 8:32 am
Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A new poll has pulled back the curtains on the fear and anxiety that comes with contracting COVID-19, including widespread fear of death among Canadians who have tested positive for the illness.

The Leger study surveyed 300 respondents who identified themselves as having caught COVID-19. More than one in three indicated that they worried that they might die from the illness, which has already taken the lives of more than 14,000 Canadians.

Just under half, or 43 per cent, said they got very sick from the coronavirus, with 27 per cent saying it was like no illness they’d ever had. On the other hand, 16 per cent felt only somewhat sick, while 27 percent did not feel very sick. Fourteen percent reported not having any symptoms at all.

Younger respondents worried the most, with over one-third of those aged 18 to 34 reporting that they thought they were dying. Those aged 55 and up were slightly less afraid of dying, even though they were at a higher risk of health complications.

The average length of time that respondents said they were sick was about 13 days, with one in five saying they felt ill for longer than three weeks. More than one in five people do not know how they got infected.

Nearly one in four respondents reported knowing someone who has died of COVID-19.

The online polling was conducted from July 3 to Nov. 29, during which 21,225 Canadians were contacted, of whom 303 said that they had contracted COVID-19.

The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered truly random. Respondents also had to be well enough to participate in the survey.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
