New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday

New Brunswick officials will provide a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will be joined by Premier Blaine Higgs for the update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday. Data for Thursday has yet to be released but will likely be announced at, or shortly before, the Thursday briefing.

The province’s health officials said on Wednesday there were 51 active cases, four more than what was reported on Tuesday.

So far, there have been 567 cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, 507 of whom have recovered.

There have been eight deaths.

The first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Miramichi on Tuesday.

New Brunswick will administer the doses of the vaccine to members of priority groups this weekend at an immunization clinic at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be kept at -70 C, according to Pfizer, whose vaccine got the green light from Health Canada just last week.

The province has confirmed that it expects to receive 3,900 more doses next week with the doses arriving in Moncton.

Half, or 1,950, of the 3,900 doses arriving next week will be held until the weekend of Jan. 9, 2021, to serve as the second dose of the vaccine for those receiving the vaccine this weekend.

The other half will be used to administer two doses to an additional 975 people in New Brunswick.

The Edmundston zone remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

All other regions remain in the yellow phase.

