Men wanted in deadly Eau Claire parkade shooting arrested by Calgary police

Calgary police say the final man they were searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at Eau Claire Market this spring has been located.

Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe, 27, and Mehdi (Eddy) Al Khouzaii, 22, were wanted on Canada-wide warrants for the murder of 29-year-old Benjamin Virtucio in the underground parkade at Eau Claire on June 5.

Warrants for the men were issued on June 9, and Al Khouzaii was located and taken into custody a week later.

On Wednesday, police announced Barakobe had since been arrested and taken into police custody.

A third suspect — Barakobe’s brother, Abdullaihi Barakobe — was arrested in connection to the murder the day after it occurred.

Police said all three of the men are charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping with a firearm and will remain in custody pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 2021.

Homicide investigators believe the death was a targeted attack with connections to drug trafficking.