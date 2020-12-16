Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Men wanted in deadly Eau Claire parkade shooting arrested by Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Photos showing 22-year-old Mehdi Al Khouzaii (left) and 27-year-old Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe (right) were released by Calgary police on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Photos showing 22-year-old Mehdi Al Khouzaii (left) and 27-year-old Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe (right) were released by Calgary police on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police say the final man they were searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at Eau Claire Market this spring has been located.

Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe, 27, and Mehdi (Eddy) Al Khouzaii, 22, were wanted on Canada-wide warrants for the murder of 29-year-old Benjamin Virtucio in the underground parkade at Eau Claire on June 5.

Warrants for the men were issued on June 9, and Al Khouzaii was located and taken into custody a week later.

Calgary police responded to a shooting death in Eau Claire on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Calgary police responded to a shooting death in Eau Claire on Friday, June 5, 2020. Global News / Cami Kepke

READ MORE: Man charged in deadly Eau Claire shooting, more suspects sought

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, police announced Barakobe had since been arrested and taken into police custody.

A third suspect — Barakobe’s brother, Abdullaihi Barakobe  — was arrested in connection to the murder the day after it occurred.

Read more: Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in fatal Eau Claire shooting

Police said all three of the men are charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping with a firearm and will remain in custody pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 2021.

Calgary police responded to a shooting death in Eau Claire on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Calgary police responded to a shooting death in Eau Claire on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mike Hills/Global News

Homicide investigators believe the death was a targeted attack with connections to drug trafficking.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceShootingCalgary PoliceCalgary ShootingCalgary fatal shootingEau ClaireCalgary Eau ClaireEau Claire MarketAbdullahi BarakobeCalgary Eau Claire MarketMahad Sayid Haji BarakobeMehdi Al KhouzaiiBenjamin Virtucio
Flyers
More weekly flyers