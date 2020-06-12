Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in fatal Eau Claire shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have issued Canada-wide warrants for two men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Eau Claire Market a week ago.

According to police, officers were called to a building in the 200 block of Barclay Parade Southwest just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5 for reports of shots fired.

Arriving officers found 29-year-old Benjamin Virtucio dead in the underground parkade.

The next day, police arrested 26-year-old Abdullahi Barakobe, charging him with second-degree murder and kidnapping using a firearm.

On Thursday, police identified two additional people they are searching for in connection to the death, saying warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe and 22-year-old Mehdi (Eddy) Al Khouzaii.

Both are charged with one count each of second-degree murder and kidnapping with a firearm, according to police.

Police say Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe has distinctive tattoos on his left forearm, including a machete, bat and the words “one fear.”

“This investigation is not over,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release. “We will continue to pursue anyone who had involvement in the events of Friday, June 5 that led to the unnecessary death of Benjamin.

“Violence such as this is completely unacceptable in our city. The shooting took place in a highly public area and we are lucky no one else was injured as a result.” Tweet This

A white Mercedes car previously sought by investigators has since been located, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.