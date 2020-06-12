Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in fatal Eau Claire shooting

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 10:35 am
Photos showing 22-year-old Mehdi Al Khouzaii (left) and 27-year-old Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe (right) were released by Calgary police on Thursday, June 11, 2020. .
Photos showing 22-year-old Mehdi Al Khouzaii (left) and 27-year-old Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe (right) were released by Calgary police on Thursday, June 11, 2020. . Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police have issued Canada-wide warrants for two men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Eau Claire Market a week ago.

READ MORE: Man charged in deadly Eau Claire shooting, more suspects sought

According to police, officers were called to a building in the 200 block of Barclay Parade Southwest just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5 for reports of shots fired.

Arriving officers found 29-year-old Benjamin Virtucio dead in the underground parkade.

Calgary police responded to a shooting death in Eau Claire on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Calgary police responded to a shooting death in Eau Claire on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mike Hills/Global News

The next day, police arrested 26-year-old Abdullahi Barakobe, charging him with second-degree murder and kidnapping using a firearm.

On Thursday, police identified two additional people they are searching for in connection to the death, saying warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe and 22-year-old Mehdi (Eddy) Al Khouzaii.

Both are charged with one count each of second-degree murder and kidnapping with a firearm, according to police.

Calgary police responded to a shooting death in Eau Claire on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Calgary police responded to a shooting death in Eau Claire on Friday, June 5, 2020. Cami Kepke/Global News

Police say Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe has distinctive tattoos on his left forearm, including a machete, bat and the words “one fear.”

“This investigation is not over,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release. “We will continue to pursue anyone who had involvement in the events of Friday, June 5 that led to the unnecessary death of Benjamin.

“Violence such as this is completely unacceptable in our city. The shooting took place in a highly public area and we are lucky no one else was injured as a result.”

A white Mercedes car previously sought by investigators has since been located, police said.

READ MORE: Man dies in Eau Claire shooting: Calgary police

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

