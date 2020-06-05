Man dies in Eau Claire shooting: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a shooting at Calgary’s Eau Claire Market on Friday.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Barclay Parade S.W. after 8 p.m.

Police said they found a man’s body in an underground parkade.

As of 10 p.m., no suspects were in custody.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

