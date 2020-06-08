Man charged in deadly Eau Claire shooting, more suspects sought

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 26-year-old Calgary man in connection to a deadly shooting in Eau Claire Market on Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the building in the 200 block of Barclay Parade Southwest just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Arriving officers found one man dead in the underground parkade. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released by police pending the completion of an autopsy.

Calgary police responded to a shooting death in Eau Claire on Friday, June 5, 2020. Global News / Cami Kepke

According to police, a suspect was arrested on Saturday, and officers searched a home in the Airdrie community of Hillcrest the following day.

“Homicide investigators believe this was a targeted attack with connections to drug trafficking,” police said in a Monday news release.

Abdullahi Barakobe, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping using a firearm.

Police said they are still searching for two more suspects and a vehicle in connection to the investigation.

The first suspect is described as a short man in his 20s with black hair and a medium build who was wearing a white hoodie.

The second suspect is described as a tall man with a slim build who was wearing a hoodie.

Police said a vehicle is believed to have been in the Eau Claire area at the time of the shooting and is described as a white Mercedes car, possibly a C400 class.

Anyone with information about this incident, the vehicle or the suspects is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.