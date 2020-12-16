Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

More measures should be implemented over holidays to curb virus spread, Toronto mayor says

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he believes more measures should be implemented over the holidays in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, John Tory called the current situation “very alarming” and added “the spread of this virus is not abating in a manner that we would’ve liked.”

“I’m certainly one who believes we should do the maximum amount that we can feasibly and properly do with public confidence on medical advice so that we can really use the Christmas period to try to wrestle this thing more to the ground,” Tory said.

Story continues below advertisement

Global tech conference Collision moves Toronto event online in 2021 due to pandemic

Global technology conference Collision has cancelled plans to host its annual event in Toronto next year and instead will host the gathering online again.

Organizers sent emails to past conference attendees Wednesday saying they made the decision because of uncertainty due to pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This will be the second year the travelling conference has had to give up plans to stage the massive event in Toronto because of the health crisis.

Read more: Global tech conference Collision moves Toronto event online in 2021 due to pandemic

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,139 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

780 were in Toronto

528 were in Peel Region

148 were in York Region

143 were in Durham Region

55 were in Halton Region

Ontario surpasses 4,000 coronavirus deaths, reports more than 2,100 new cases again

Ontario reported 2,139 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, marking the second highest single-day increase to date, bringing the provincial total to 146,535.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,035 as 43 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,043 from the previous day. The government said 49,189 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,442 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 18 deaths.

There are 135 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 728 active cases among long-term care residents and 788 active cases among staff — up by 33 cases and up by 27 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Government figures show there have been a total of 6,847 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,743 among students and 1,010 among staff (1,094 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 223 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 933 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty schools in Ontario are currently closed, the government indicated.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been a total of 1,159 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 35 (22 child cases and 13 staff cases.) Out of 5,251 child care centres in Ontario, 235 currently have cases and 52 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press