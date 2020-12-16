Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Legal clinic asks Toronto’s top doctor to suspend evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto tenants call for rent relief program and eviction moratorium' Coronavirus: Toronto tenants call for rent relief program and eviction moratorium
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto tenants call for rent relief program and eviction moratorium. Morganne Campbell reports – Dec 5, 2020

TORONTO — A Toronto legal clinic has asked the city’s top doctor to suspend residential evictions during the pandemic.

The letter from Downtown Legal Services says ongoing evictions during the second wave of COVID-19 are a public health risk.

Ontario’s government has not yet taken action on an Opposition motion supporting a freeze on evictions.

Lawyer Benjamin Ries writes that Dr. Eileen de Villa has “legal authority and responsibility” to take the measure.

Read more: Residents rally for Toronto tenant facing eviction who was set to be removed by sheriffs

Ries also wrote to Dr. David Williams requesting a provincial order that restricts enforcement of evictions.

Trending Stories

Bryan Doherty, a tenant organizer with Keep Your Rent Toronto, says suspending evictions during the pandemic doesn’t go far enough.

Story continues below advertisement

He says a temporary ban on evictions won’t address unaffordable rents in the city and will mean even more people lose their homes whenever the suspension lifts.

Evictions were suspended in the province until the summer and the Landlord and Tenant Board is now working through a backlog of cases.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto martial arts studio owner evicted due to unpaid rent' Coronavirus: Toronto martial arts studio owner evicted due to unpaid rent
Coronavirus: Toronto martial arts studio owner evicted due to unpaid rent – Nov 13, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 PandemicCity of TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoToronto Public HealthEileen de VillaEvictionsToronto evictionsBenjamin RiesDowntown Legal ServicesKeep Your Rent Torontosuspend evictions
Flyers
More weekly flyers