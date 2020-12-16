Ontario surpasses 4,000 coronavirus deaths, reports more than 2,100 new cases again

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,139 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, marking the second highest single-day increase to date, bringing the provincial total to 146,535.

Wednesday’s case count is also the second consecutive day new cases are above 2,000 after 2,275 new infections were recorded on Tuesday.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 780 cases were recorded in Toronto, 528 in Peel Region, 148 in York Region, 143 in Durham Region and 111 in Windsor-Essex.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,035 as 43 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 932 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 11 from the previous day), with 256 patients in an intensive care unit (up by seven) and 157 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by seven).

A memo was sent to hospitals in the grey lockdown and red control zones to be prepared to implement surge capacity plans within two days as the province has hit a “critical phase” in the pandemic, with “widespread” community transmission of the virus.

The government said 49,189 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 65,597 tests that need results. A total of 7,108,489 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 125,416 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,043 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 17,084, up from the previous day at 17,031, and up from last Wednesday at 16,089.

The seven-day average is now at 1,962 — which is an all-time high and is up from yesterday at 1,927. The seven-day average one week ago was 1,840.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

71,810 people are male — an increase of 1,067 cases.

73,838 people are female — an increase of 1,044 cases.

18,563 people are 19 and under — an increase of 352 cases.

53,620 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 819 cases.

42,004 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 618 cases.

21,032 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 277 cases.

11,292 people are 80 and over — an increase of 74 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,442 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 18 deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 135 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 728 active cases among long-term care residents and 788 active cases among staff — up by 33 cases and up by 27 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 6,847 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,743 among students and 1,010 among staff (1,094 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 223 more cases over a 24-hour period.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,465 cases reported among students and 300 cases among staff (six individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,771 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 933 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Twenty schools in Ontario are currently closed, the government indicated. The province notes that all schools in the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are all currently closed for in-person classes.

There have been a total of 1,159 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 35 (22 child cases and 13 staff cases.) Out of 5,251 child care centres in Ontario, 235 currently have cases and 52 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday’s, numbers are included from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

— With files from Nick Westoll.

