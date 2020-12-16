Menu

Tech

Global tech conference Collision moves Toronto event online in 2021 due to pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2020 11:45 am
File photo - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion with founder and CEO of BroadbandTV Corp, Shahrfad Rafaiti, at the Collision tech conference in Toronto on Monday May 20, 2019.
File photo - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion with founder and CEO of BroadbandTV Corp, Shahrfad Rafaiti, at the Collision tech conference in Toronto on Monday May 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Global technology conference Collision has cancelled plans to host its annual event in Toronto next year and instead will host the gathering online again.

Organizers sent emails to past conference attendees Wednesday saying they made the decision because of uncertainty due to pandemic.

This will be the second year the travelling conference has had to give up plans to stage the massive event in Toronto because of the health crisis.

Read more: Collision tech conference cancels in-person Toronto event over COVID-19 fears

Last year, the June conference moved completely online for the first time as COVID-19 spread across the world.

Collision’s online conference saw 32,000 people stream talks from stars like Paris Hilton and Shaquille O’Neal and executives from companies including PayPal, Netflix and Uber.

The travelling conference made its Toronto debut in 2019 and was due to remain in the city for the next two years.

Click to play video 'Collision Conference kicks off in Toronto' Collision Conference kicks off in Toronto
Collision Conference kicks off in Toronto – May 20, 2019
© 2020 The Canadian Press
