Coronavirus: 2 charged for failing to self-isolate after travel in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe police say they’ve charged two people under the Quarantine Act and have issued one person a caution, as Ontario continues into the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, travellers returning to Canada must quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19. They also must provide officials with their contact information upon returning and monitor themselves for virus symptoms.
Since May, South Simcoe Police officers have been conducting compliance checks with local bylaw officers to ensure people are abiding by the COVID-19 emergency orders.
South Simcoe police say they charged a 38-year-old woman under the Quarantine Act who returned to Canada from the U.S.
Officers say the woman was supposed to quarantine at a family member’s home in Innisfil, Ont. When police arrived at the home, the woman wasn’t present and officers say relatives told them that the woman was out shopping.
Additionally, a 51-year-old man who returned home from the Caribbean was also charged under the Quarantine Act.
When officers completed a compliance check, they said they determined the man was shopping with friends in Toronto.
Lastly, police say a 31-year-old Toronto woman provided an Innisfil address to officials for her quarantine location. When police conducted a compliance check, they found the woman wasn’t there.
Police contacted the woman and determined she was at her Toronto home. She was given a caution.
Failing to comply with emergency orders can result in fines of up to $1,000.
