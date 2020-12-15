Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 2 charged for failing to self-isolate after travel in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 5:41 pm
Currently, travellers returning to Canada must quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19.
Currently, travellers returning to Canada must quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say they’ve charged two people under the Quarantine Act and have issued one person a caution, as Ontario continues into the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, travellers returning to Canada must quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19. They also must provide officials with their contact information upon returning and monitor themselves for virus symptoms.

Read more: 2 charged by Toronto police for allegedly violating Quarantine Act after attending non-mask rally

Since May, South Simcoe Police officers have been conducting compliance checks with local bylaw officers to ensure people are abiding by the COVID-19 emergency orders.

South Simcoe police say they charged a 38-year-old woman under the Quarantine Act who returned to Canada from the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say the woman was supposed to quarantine at a family member’s home in Innisfil, Ont. When police arrived at the home, the woman wasn’t present and officers say relatives told them that the woman was out shopping.

Additionally, a 51-year-old man who returned home from the Caribbean was also charged under the Quarantine Act.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pair of Americans in Ontario fined, charged under Quarantine Act

When officers completed a compliance check, they said they determined the man was shopping with friends in Toronto.

Lastly, police say a 31-year-old Toronto woman provided an Innisfil address to officials for her quarantine location. When police conducted a compliance check, they found the woman wasn’t there.

Police contacted the woman and determined she was at her Toronto home. She was given a caution.

Failing to comply with emergency orders can result in fines of up to $1,000.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford calls for more federal fines under Quarantine Act' Coronavirus: Ford calls for more federal fines under Quarantine Act
Coronavirus: Ford calls for more federal fines under Quarantine Act – Sep 10, 2020
