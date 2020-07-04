Menu

Coronavirus: Pair of Americans in Ontario fined, charged under Quarantine Act

By Diana Foxall Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 2:45 pm
OPP say a pair of American citizens have been charged for breaching the Quarantine Act.
OPP say a pair of American citizens have been charged for breaching the Quarantine Act. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two Minnesota residents are facing charges after allegedly breaching Canada’s federal Quarantine Act in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ontario Provincial Police said 66-year-old David Sippell and 65-year-old Anne Sippell entered the country via the Fort Frances crossing on June 24.

Read more: Coronavirus: Canadian police made 1,122 in-person quarantine checks in April

According to police, the seniors from Excelsior, Minn., were told by the Canada Border Services Agency to drive directly to their destination and quarantine for 14 days.

The pair were seen making stops in the town of Fort Frances and were charged under the Quarantine Act — which also comes with a fine of $1,000.

Coronavirus outbreak: Questions raised by Canada U.S border-land closures as citizens fly in the U.S.
Coronavirus outbreak: Questions raised by Canada U.S border-land closures as citizens fly in the U.S.
