Crime

13-year prison sentence for 2nd man convicted in 2018 Toronto playground shooting

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Click to play video 'Mother of 3 girls shot at Toronto playground describes shooting, injuries' Mother of 3 girls shot at Toronto playground describes shooting, injuries
WATCH ABOVE: Stacey King describes the shooting that left three of her daughters injured, two seriously, in June while they were at a playground near the family's east-end Toronto home – Jul 16, 2018

A 25-year-old man who participated in a Scarborough playground shooting in June 2018 has been sentenced to 13 years in a penitentiary.

Tarrick Rhoden was sentenced via zoom from the Toronto East Detention Centre Tuesday morning for his role in the brazen daylight shooting at Alton Towers Circle that resulted in two sisters, aged 5 and 9, being seriously injured.

Rhoden was 23 years old at the time and though he didn’t fire the shots that injured the girls, he was party to the offence.

Rhoden was arrested four days later with a loaded restricted firearm.

Read more: Toronto police arrest 2nd suspect in playground shooting that injured 2 children

He pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a loaded firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

His co-accused T’Quan Robertson was also sentenced in October to 13 years in prison. He was the presumed shooter.

Impact statements were read out from the sisters’ mother who witnessed the family, and the victims themselves, who said they have been physically and emotionally scarred for life.

The crown and defence jointly submitted a sentence that 13 years in prison was appropriate for Rhoden.

Read more: ‘They weren’t fast enough to dodge the bullet’: Mother of girls shot at Toronto playground speaks out

Justice John McMahon agreed to the sentence and told the court, “This case is a sad commentary on how bad gun violence has become in the City of Toronto.”

Trending Stories

“Not a day goes by where there is not indiscriminate gunfire,” McMahon said. “The message must be those who use firearms in a public place will go to the penitentiary for an extended period of time.”

After credit from pre-trial custody, including lockdowns due to COVID-19, Rhoden has eight years and eight months left to serve.

Court heard he will also be deported upon his release from prison. Rhoden told the court he was sorry for his actions and the pain he has caused the family.

Story continues below advertisement

A third co-accused is still before the courts.

Click to play video 'Man sentenced for east-end Toronto playground shooting' Man sentenced for east-end Toronto playground shooting

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ScarboroughToronto gun violencescarborough shootingplayground shootingToronto playground shootingAlton Towers Circle2018 playground shootingTarrick RhodenTarrick Rhoden sentencingtwo young girls injured shooting
