Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 29 2020 6:07pm 01:45 Man sentenced for east-end Toronto playground shooting Catherine McDonald has reaction from the victims’ mother. Man charged in 2018 Toronto playground shooting sentenced to 13 years <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7431155/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7431155/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?