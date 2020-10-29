Menu

Crime

Man charged in 2018 Toronto playground shooting sentenced to 13 years

By Jessica Patton & Catherine McDonald Global News
Two children have been taken to hospital after a shooting near Alton Towers Circle.
Two children have been taken to hospital after a shooting near Alton Towers Circle. Kamil Karamali / Global News

A man charged in connection with a Toronto playground shooting in 2018 that left two young girls seriously injured was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday.

Along with the prison time, less six months for pre-trial custody, 26-year-old T’Quan Robertson also received a lifetime weapons ban and was ordered to have no contact with the two victims.

Robertson pleaded guilty in early October to attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. The crown was seeking 15 years, while the defence asked for 10.

Read more: Suspect arrested after 2018 shooting at Toronto playground that left 2 girls injured

It was on June 14, 2018, when police and paramedics were called to a residential complex near Alton Towers Circle in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m. after a gunfight occurred between two men. Two girls, who were five and nine at the time, were shot and required surgery.

In his reasoning for the sentence given, Justice John McMahon said Robertson pleaded guilty, which saved the family from reliving the “nightmare” and the public from a lengthy trial.

McMahon said according to the facts, Robertson and his co-accused were driven to Alton Towers circle for the “purpose of finding, shooting and killing” a targeted man but that they missed.

“Robertson had disregard for the people in that playground … [which] is extremely aggravating,” McMahon said, adding the family will be impacted for the rest of their lives and the two girls will have physical scars.
Crime Stoppers increase reward for information on Scarborough playground shooting

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Robertson’s arrest.

Trending Stories

He was apprehended after police issued a search warrant for another man in York Region in late July 2020.

More to come.

