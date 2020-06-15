Police increase reward in bid to find 2018 Scarborough playground shooting suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have issued a new appeal for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a 2018 shooting at a Scarborough playground that left two young girls seriously injured.

Two sisters, aged five and nine, were shot in a small park near a residential complex in the McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle area on June 14, 2018 at around 5 p.m.

Police said the intended victim of the shooting ran away from the scene, leaving his own daughter behind, and added that a total of 11 children were in the area.

Officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting, but said they’re still seeking T’Quan Robertson.

On Monday, Insp. Jim Gotell announced that Toronto police, Crime Stoppers, and the Bolo Program were increasing a cash reward to $75,000 from $50,000 for information leading to Robertson’s arrest.

“I want to tell members of the public that the Toronto police is not looking for witnesses and we’re not looking for evidence to help us with this investigation. Our case is concluded and we’re ready to go to trial and charge T’Quan Robertson,” Gottell said.

“We don’t need any help in that regard. What we need is to know where Mr. Robertson is. He has been evading police and his arrest for the last two years and we’re asking anybody who is out there listening to this message right now who knows where he is to call Crime Stoppers and they can leave an anonymous tip.”

Police issued a similar appeal in 2019 with the $50,000 reward.

Gottell said it’s believed Robertson is somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area, and added that police have been “very close” to catching him on a couple of occasions.

“To the friends, family and associates of T’Quan Robertson, if you are helping him, know this: that the Toronto police will arrest and charge you with being an accessory after the fact,” Gottell said, adding that it’s believed someone may be helping him remain in hiding.

Crime Stoppers said there will be an enhanced advertising campaign including billboards, bus shelter ads, and a digital advertising truck appealing for information in the case.

Police said Robertson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder, discharge firearm with intent, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

