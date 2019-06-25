Police to provide update on Scarborough playground shooting that injured two girls

Toronto police will provide an update on the playground shooting that left two children seriously injured with gunshot wounds in June of 2018.

Two sisters, aged 5 and 9, were shot in a small park near a residential complex in the McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle area on June 14 at around 5 p.m. that day.

READ MORE: ‘They weren’t fast enough to dodge the bullet’: Mother of girls shot at Toronto playground speaks out

According to police, a man had opened fire on another man who was in a small park with about 11 other small children playing outside.

One of the girls was in critical condition when she was taken to hospital, and both were later downgraded to stable condition.

Officers at the time said the girls were not the intended targets.

READ MORE: 2 girls, ages 5 and 9, seriously injured after shooting at east-end Toronto playground

Police said they have made two arrests in connection with the shooting.

Investigators are still looking for another man, 23-year-old T’Quan Robertson, who is wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Robertson is described as five-foot-eight and 130 pounds.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen, do not approach him, and immediately call 911,” said police in a news release.

Deputy Chief Peter Yuen and Crime Stoppers Toronto Chair Sean Sportun will provide an update at police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

WATCH: Mother of 3 girls shot at Toronto playground describes shooting, injuries (July 16, 2018)