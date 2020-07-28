Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after 2018 shooting at Toronto playground that left 2 girls injured

By Nick Westoll Global News
Crime Stoppers increase reward for information on Scarborough playground shooting
WATCH ABOVE: Crime Stoppers are offering $75,000 for information leading to the alleged shooter’s arrest from a playground shooting two years ago in Scarborough that injured two girls. Miranda Anthistle has the latest details. (June 15)

Toronto police have announced a wanted suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2018 shooting at an east-end playground that left two young girls seriously injured.

Chief Mark Saunders made the announcement at the service’s headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a proud moment for all of us … and this is a very good day for all of us,” Saunders said, adding the guns and gangs task force and other officers have been searching for the accused for more than two years.

Read more: Police increase reward in bid to find 2018 Scarborough playground shooting suspect

It was on June 14, 2018, when police and paramedics were called to a residential complex near Alton Towers Circle in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m. after a gunfight occurred between two men. Two girls, who were five and nine at the time, were shot and required surgery.

A Canada-wide warrant was subsequently issued for T’Quan Robertson.

In June, police announced a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Saunders said Robertson was arrested earlier in the day after a search warrant was executed for another man. Robertson was wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of aggravated assault.

More to come.

Toronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto playground shootingT’Quan RobertsonAlton Towers Circle playground shooting
