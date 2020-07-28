Suspect arrested after 2018 shooting at Toronto playground that left 2 girls injured

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have announced a wanted suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2018 shooting at an east-end playground that left two young girls seriously injured.

Chief Mark Saunders made the announcement at the service’s headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a proud moment for all of us … and this is a very good day for all of us,” Saunders said, adding the guns and gangs task force and other officers have been searching for the accused for more than two years.

It was on June 14, 2018, when police and paramedics were called to a residential complex near Alton Towers Circle in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m. after a gunfight occurred between two men. Two girls, who were five and nine at the time, were shot and required surgery.

A Canada-wide warrant was subsequently issued for T’Quan Robertson.

In June, police announced a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Saunders said Robertson was arrested earlier in the day after a search warrant was executed for another man. Robertson was wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of aggravated assault.

