November 6, 2018
Updated: November 6, 2018

1 arrested, another sought in connection with shooting death of Toronto man

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest related to a 2017 homicide investigation, but are still seeking the person they allege is responsible for the death.

The city’s 15th homicide of 2017 took place last April when police allege two men came up to a group of three people standing outside a home and opened fire.

They say 24-year-old Samatar Farah was killed in the shooting.

Police say they arrested a 24-year-old man in the case earlier this week and charged him with three counts of attempted murder.

But they say they’re still looking for another 24-year-old suspect, who is wanted on three attempted murder charges as well as one count of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Global News