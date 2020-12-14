Winter sports are heating up amid COVID-19, says sporting goods retailer

Send this page to someone via email

A growing number of people are turning to outdoor sport as a means of getting out of the house amid COVID-19, which some are also seeing as a safer option.

The owner of My Bike Shop in Moncton, an outdoor sporting goods shop, says sales of snowshoes and cross country ski gear is up 75 per cent over last year

“The outdoor stuff is going through the roof,” said Jim Goguen.

He said many of the buyers are newcomers to the sports.

“We are seeing a lot of new customers that would normally be going down south. They are not going down south so they are looking for stuff to do,” he said.

Margaret Edmunds of Moncton said she is looking forward to a winter of outdoor sports, saying she feels safer outside amid the pandemic.

“COVID has kept us outside pretty much all the time. If it is not biking it is kayaking and now it is snowshoeing because there is a little bit of snow over in the parks if you get off the main areas, and soon we will be going back down to Poley Mountain for downhill skiing,” said Edmunds.

Ski Wentworth in Nova Scotia remains closed because the weather has been too mild for snowmaking, but according to general manager Leslie Wilson, that isn’t stopping people from buying early.

“We are looking really good right now. Our season pass sales are up probably about 10 or 15 per cent,” said Wilson.

Once the hill does open, Wilson says in keeping with COVID-19 protocol, masks will be mandatory everywhere except for while people are actually skiing and only people in the same friend and family bubble will be able to ride the chairlift together.

“We are encouraging folks to just come ready to ski. So put your boots on in your car and come in your ski pants and your jacket and so once you leave your car you are basically going right to the lift,” she said.

Wilson said the COVID-19 regulations limit them to half capacity in the lodge. So, she said the hill is installing a warming greenhouse and additional outdoor washrooms.

“It will look like a different season, just be prepared and be kind of patient”