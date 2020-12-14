Menu

Health

Atlantic Canada still waiting for their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia ready to roll out its first batch of vaccines' Nova Scotia ready to roll out its first batch of vaccines
1,950 doses from Pfizer are expected to arrive on Dec.15th. The province will spend this week, testing out its distribution system and promises. Elizabeth McSheffrey has the details on who’s in line to get the vaccine first.

FREDERICTON – While Ontario and Quebec begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the Atlantic provinces will have to wait a bit longer.

The four provinces say they are still working out details on the arrival and rollout of the vaccine.

Read more: Ontario’s 1st COVID-19 vaccination administered in Toronto

New Brunswick said Sunday it will begin administering the vaccine at the Miramichi Regional Hospital on Dec. 19 and 20.

The province says patients who receive the shot on those days will get their second dose on Jan. 9 and 10.

Click to play video '1st coronavirus vaccinations delivered to Canada' 1st coronavirus vaccinations delivered to Canada
1st coronavirus vaccinations delivered to Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said Monday that if weather permits, his province should receive its first shipment of the vaccine in the next few days.

The other provinces say they will share details of their plans soon.

Read more: New Brunswick gives COVID-19 vaccination details, Nova Scotia releases stimulus list

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
