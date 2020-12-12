Coronavirus: Hundreds attend anti-restriction rally in downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters by the hundreds gathered in downtown Kelowna for an anti-COVID-19-restriction rally on Saturday afternoon.

Carrying signs and expressing their opinions, the protesters gathered at Stuart Park, with many vehicles honking in support, before marching down Bernard Avenue.

The signs varied, from “hugs over masks,” “my body, my choice,” “false evidence appearing real (fear),” “afraid of 99.7 per cent recovery?” and “vaccines cause harm.”

Demonstrators holding signs and Canadian flags at a rally in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Global News

One female protester’s sign was a simple white sign with a cutout resembling an old TV, and the words “we are the news.”

Some protesters also carried Canadian flags, with one man walking on stilts.

The march down Bernard Avenue brought westbound traffic to a halt.

It’s unknown how many people were in attendance, nor where they came from, but it’s believed the protesters hailed from the south Okanagan to Salmon Arm.

Protests against provincial health orders have been happening regularly in Kelowna, but this rally was by far the largest to date.

Global News was on scene, with one male protester saying “the fake news is here,” then later adding “you’re not welcome here,” though the rally was being held on public land.

