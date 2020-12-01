Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Salmon Arm RCMP issue hefty fine to anti-mask rally organizer

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 12:45 am
A $2,300 fine was issued to the organizer of one of the anti-mask demonstrations in Salmon Arm over the weekend.
A $2,300 fine was issued to the organizer of one of the anti-mask demonstrations in Salmon Arm over the weekend. Darrian Matassa-Fung / Global News

Anti-mask demonstrators were out in full force in the Shuswap this weekend, and for the organizer of one of the events, it ended in a hefty fine.

RCMP said they tried to have a conversation with the co-ordinator of a protest at a Salmon Arm park Saturday to warn him about his legal jeopardy as an organizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Okanagan retailers plead for shoppers to support local businesses during holidays

However, police said they ended up ticketing him $2,000 under the COVID Measures Act, plus a victim surcharge levy of $300.

There was another rally held outside Salmon Arm’s city hall on Saturday, but no tickets were issued at that demonstration, according to police.

Read more: B.C. adds 2,354 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and 46 deaths

Story continues below advertisement

“At these events officers used their discretion in dealing with members of the crowd and informed people that this type of gathering was prohibited under the current public health order that is in place to combat the spread of COVID‐19,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a news release.

Police said both rallies were mostly orderly and respectful.

Click to play video 'Anti-mask protesters gathered outside of Salmon Arm’s city hall' Anti-mask protesters gathered outside of Salmon Arm’s city hall
Anti-mask protesters gathered outside of Salmon Arm’s city hall
Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDProtestSalmon ArmRallyFineTicketDemonstrationanti-mask
Flyers
More weekly flyers