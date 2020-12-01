Salmon Arm RCMP issue hefty fine to anti-mask rally organizer

Send this page to someone via email

Anti-mask demonstrators were out in full force in the Shuswap this weekend, and for the organizer of one of the events, it ended in a hefty fine.

RCMP said they tried to have a conversation with the co-ordinator of a protest at a Salmon Arm park Saturday to warn him about his legal jeopardy as an organizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Okanagan retailers plead for shoppers to support local businesses during holidays

However, police said they ended up ticketing him $2,000 under the COVID Measures Act, plus a victim surcharge levy of $300.

There was another rally held outside Salmon Arm’s city hall on Saturday, but no tickets were issued at that demonstration, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

“At these events officers used their discretion in dealing with members of the crowd and informed people that this type of gathering was prohibited under the current public health order that is in place to combat the spread of COVID‐19,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a news release.

Police said both rallies were mostly orderly and respectful.

1:49 Anti-mask protesters gathered outside of Salmon Arm’s city hall Anti-mask protesters gathered outside of Salmon Arm’s city hall

Advertisement