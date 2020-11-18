Salmon Arm RCMP: Thief caught red-handed in home burglaries

Send this page to someone via email

Reports of a break and enter into a property in the 2600 block of Eagle Bay Road in the Columbia-Shuswap area led police to finding and arresting a wanted man.

Police at the scene quickly found that two more homes had been broken into.

“As police approached the last residence which was broken into, a male who is known to police ran from the property with break and enter tools in hand,” said Sgt. Scott West, a Salmon Arm RCMP member.

“The officers gave chase and the foot pursuit ended with a suspect in custody.”

Salmon Arm RCMP say the man is in custody for three break and enters, possession of break and enter instruments and driving while prohibited.

The suspect had rolled a vehicle into a ditch in the area, according to police.

After further investigation, the suspect was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest and had been evading police for months.

