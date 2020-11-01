Menu

Advocates rally against violence against women at notorious B.C. property

By Megan Turcato Global News
Police released this picture of Curtis Sagmoen along with their public warning in October.
Police released this picture of Curtis Sagmoen along with their public warning in October. Courtesy: Vernon RCMP

Relatives of missing women and their supporters are planning a rally Sunday evening at a Salmon River Road property near Salmon Arm, B.C., where the remains of a missing teen were found in 2017.

For years, advocates have been calling for action and criminal justice after five women disappeared from the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions in the span of approximately 18 months.

Read more: Sex workers warned to avoid area in Salmon Arm, B.C., where Curtis Sagmoen lives

Four of those women, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell, remain missing almost five years after first disappearing.

Click to play video 'Friends express sorrow for Salmon River Road victim Traci Genereaux' Friends express sorrow for Salmon River Road victim Traci Genereaux
Friends express sorrow for Salmon River Road victim Traci Genereaux

Traci Genereaux, 18, was found dead during an extensive and months-long police search of a Salmon River Road property in 2017.

That is where advocates are planning to gather on Sunday.

Read more: A friend of Traci Genereaux hears the news about her remains for the first time

The rally comes after a recent police warning advising sex-trade workers to avoid the Salmon River Road area for their own safety.

“We are asking anyone who receives a request for sex-related services in the area of Salmon River Road not to attended the area and contact police immediately,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

Since the discovery of Genereaux’s remains, Curtis Sagmoen, who lives on the street, has been convicted of crimes perpetrated against sex workers.

Sagmoen is under a probation order related to one of the cases, and is banned from having any contact with sex trade workers.

Read more: Trial begins for Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening B.C. sex worker with a gun

Police also released a photo of Sagmoen last month “in the interest of safety,” they said.

No one has been charged in connection with Genereaux’s death and Sagmoen has not been named a suspect.

He has also not been linked to the disappearances of the four other women.

Salmon ArmCurtis Sagmoensex workerssalmon river roadSex worksex worker safetySalmon River Road rallysex workers rally
