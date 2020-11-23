Vernon student activists raise awareness of climate action plan at W.L. Seaton Secondary

Student activists hung up flags on the chain-link fence of W.L. Seaton Secondary in hopes of a greener future in Vernon.

The flags are just one part of the student-run organization climate action group Earth Strike Vernon’s plan to bring awareness to the Climate Action Plan that Vernon City Council has been working on.

The plan combines mitigation and adaptation actions to lower carbon emissions in the city and the city is asking residents for their opinions and ideas in an online survey until July of next year.

“City council has got a draft plan for addressing climate change and we are just encouraging them to move forward boldly with that it needs to be accepted,” said Barry Dorval, Earth Strike Vernon teacher sponsor.

For W.L Seaton Secondary student and climate activist Kieran Grandbois, the time to act is now.

“I feel that it’s inevitable that someone is going to vote no on this,” said Grandbois.

“I would like to say that regardless of political affiliation, the time is now to do what is right. And it’s not and never has been an issue of left versus right. It’s right versus wrong and voting no on a climate action plan is looking at all the children in our city and saying that our futures aren’t worth as much.”

Grandbois and Earth Strike Vernon feel that climate change has been forgotten amidst the pandemic.

“Despite the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic the clock is still ticking and while the clock is still ticking people are debating as to whether or not it exists,” said Grandbois.

“By taking part in small actions we hope to incrementally maintain that momentum.”

The flags will remain on the corner of 27 Street and 34 Avenue as a visual reminder of the students’ hopes of a greener future.

