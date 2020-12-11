Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another in-person update on COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

The update comes just days ahead of new restrictions coming into effect in Alberta, aimed at bringing down the number of new COVID-19 infections.

Effective midnight Sunday, there is a 15 per cent capacity limit for retail and grocery stores, as well as places of worship.

All restaurants, bars, pubs and cafes must close in-person dining but can still offer takeout. All entertainment venues, recreation facilities, casinos, personal and wellness services must close, also effective this Sunday.

Masks are now mandatory in all indoor public spaces and workplaces across the province, with the exception of farm operations and rental accommodations. All outdoor social gatherings are also banned, on top of the ban that was already in place for indoor social gatherings.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 20,163 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. So far, 666 Albertans have died from COVID-19.