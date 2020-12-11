Menu

Comments

Health

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Stricter restrictions are set to force retail stores to close for in person shopping starting Sunday, December 13.
Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Stricter restrictions are set to force retail stores to close for in person shopping starting Sunday, December 13. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another in-person update on COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

Read more: COVID-19 fear leading to health care workers, ethnic groups being stigmatized

The update comes just days ahead of new restrictions coming into effect in Alberta, aimed at bringing down the number of new COVID-19 infections.

Effective midnight Sunday, there is a 15 per cent capacity limit for retail and grocery stores, as well as places of worship.

Kenney says regional approach to COVID-19 is ‘not a viable option right now’

All restaurants, bars, pubs and cafes must close in-person dining but can still offer takeout. All entertainment venues, recreation facilities, casinos, personal and wellness services must close, also effective this Sunday.

Read more: Canada could hit 12-14K daily coronavirus cases in January, modelling shows

Masks are now mandatory in all indoor public spaces and workplaces across the province, with the exception of farm operations and rental accommodations. All outdoor social gatherings are also banned, on top of the ban that was already in place for indoor social gatherings.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 20,163 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. So far, 666 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

