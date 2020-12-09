Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s media availability is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story post.

Wednesday’s update comes one day after Premier Jason Kenney announced sweeping new measures aimed at bending the COVID-19 curve in Alberta.

Effective yesterday, masks are now mandatory in all indoor public spaces and workplaces across the province, with the exception of farm operations and rental accommodations. Also effective immediately, all outdoor social gatherings are banned, on top of the ban that was already in place for indoor social gatherings.

Effective Sunday, there is a 15 per cent capacity limit for retail and grocery stores, as well as places of worship. All restaurants, bars, pubs and cafes must close in-person dining but can still offer takeout. All entertainment venues, recreation facilities, casinos, personal and wellness services must close, also effective this coming Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Also Tuesday, Hinshaw announced that upwards of 60 per cent of non-urgent scheduled surgeries that require a hospital stay in the Edmonton zone will be postponed. Diagnostic imaging or other clinical support services could be reduced by as much as 40 per cent, Hinhsaw said.

Ambulatory visits and procedures will also be reduced as needed to support the rising demands, Hinshaw said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Tuesday afternoon there were 20,388 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. There were 654 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 112 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Advertisement