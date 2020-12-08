Kenney, other officials to join Hinshaw Tuesday afternoon for COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

One day after Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said the current COVID-19 restrictions were not working, Premier Jason Kenney and other provincial officials are set to join her for Tuesday’s update.

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she believes additional restrictions are needed to bend the curve, and her team is working on “a package of recommendations for discussions.”

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer will all join Hinshaw for an update Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the province’s pandemic response.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the Alberta government introduced new, targeted public health restrictions, yet cases continue to steadily climb with 1,735 new infections reported Monday.

There are currently a total of 20,067 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, the majority of which are in the Edmonton and Calgary zones.

On Monday, the Edmonton zone sat at 9,190 active cases, or about 46 per cent of the current total. Calgary zone reported 7,472 active cases Monday, or 37 per cent of the provincial cases.

That means the two largest metro regions in Alberta account for 83 per cent of the current infections.

The mayors of the two cities said Monday that if the province didn’t announce new restrictions, municipal governments would have to take things into their own hands.

On the weekend, Shandro said the government would reassess the situation on Dec. 15, but Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Monday “we can’t wait that long.”

“I appreciate that the health minister is trying to take a data-driven approach — and I believe in evidence-based decision making — but at some point you have to make a decision.

“You cannot have analysis paralysis,” Nenshi said.

Mayor Don Iveson is set to hold an update on Edmonton’s COVID-19 response Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.