Alberta to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday, 1 day after state of public health emergency declared

Send this page to someone via email

The day after Premier Jason Kenney declared a public health emergency in Alberta, the province’s chief medical officer of health will be providing another COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be live streamed in this post.

On Tuesday, Kenney declared a second state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta. With that, a number of new restrictions were brought in.

Effective Tuesday, no social gatherings of any kind were permitted in Albertans’ homes. People are to only be in close contact with those they live with, though people who live alone can have two social contacts — or two individuals — they see during these restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, capacity restrictions have been put on in-restaurant dining, gyms and retail locations.

4:15 Alberta declares public health emergency to curb COVID-19 spike Alberta declares public health emergency to curb COVID-19 spike

Students in Grade 7 to 12 will start at-home learning as early as Nov. 30. Those in Kindergarten to Grade 6, and early childhood learning, will begin online learning on Dec. 18 until their winter break begins.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The new restrictions came as Alberta confirmed an additional 1,115 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 348 people in hospital with 66 of those people in the ICU.

There were 13,349 active cases across the province and 16 more deaths were announced. The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now 492.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.