Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Alberta to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday, 1 day after state of public health emergency declared

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 25, 2020 2:19 pm
Click to play video 'A look at new COVID-19 restrictions coming to Alberta' A look at new COVID-19 restrictions coming to Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: Julia Wong tells us about the new COVID-19 restrictions coming to Alberta.

The day after Premier Jason Kenney declared a public health emergency in Alberta, the province’s chief medical officer of health will be providing another COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be live streamed in this post.

On Tuesday, Kenney declared a second state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta. With that, a number of new restrictions were brought in.

Read more: Alberta enacts 2nd COVID-19 state of public health emergency. Here’s what it means

Effective Tuesday, no social gatherings of any kind were permitted in Albertans’ homes. People are to only be in close contact with those they live with, though people who live alone can have two social contacts — or two individuals — they see during these restrictions.

As well, capacity restrictions have been put on in-restaurant dining, gyms and retail locations.

Click to play video 'Alberta declares public health emergency to curb COVID-19 spike' Alberta declares public health emergency to curb COVID-19 spike
Alberta declares public health emergency to curb COVID-19 spike

Students in Grade 7 to 12 will start at-home learning as early as Nov. 30. Those in Kindergarten to Grade 6, and early childhood learning, will begin online learning on Dec. 18 until their winter break begins.

The new restrictions came as Alberta confirmed an additional 1,115 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 348 people in hospital with 66 of those people in the ICU.

Read more: ‘All we’ve done is taken our foot off the gas’: doctor responds to new Alberta COVID-19 restrictions

There were 13,349 active cases across the province and 16 more deaths were announced. The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now 492.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.

