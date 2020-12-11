Officer at Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre dies after contracting COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A man who worked at the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre has died.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees confirmed one of its members who worked at the site died after contracting COVID-19.

The AUPE said it’s believed the man was in his 50s.

Global News has confirmed it was Roger Maxwell, a correctional peace officer.

“This is a very sad day for the union,” said Susan Slade, vice-president of AUPE. “We are thinking about this member, his family, friends and colleagues who are obviously devastated.”

The union doesn’t know if he contracted the virus while at work.

However, the facility has been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak and is currently on Alberta Health’s outbreak list.

The union described the outbreak as “significant.”

“We have been saying since the pandemic began that our members who work in the front lines are heroes,” Slade said. “They put their commitment to their work and to keeping Albertans ahead of their own safety.”

As of Tuesday, there were 27 active cases involving inmates and eight active cases involving staff, according to Alberta Health Services.

“Occupational Health and Safety is aware of an incident related to the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Facility,” spokesperson Natasha McKenzie told Global News in a statement Friday.

“As the incident is under investigation, we cannot release any additional information.”

The AUPE represents more than 90,000 workers, tens of thousands who work on the front lines in health care, correctional facilities, government services and education.

“AUPE urges Albertans to take the pandemic seriously and to follow the pandemic rules,” Slade said. “The danger is real and lives are at stake.”

As of Thursday, 666 Albertans have died from COVID-19.