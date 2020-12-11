Menu

Canada
December 11 2020 7:08pm
01:23

Dr. Hinshaw says COVID-19 vaccination will not be mandatory in Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health discusses the COVID-19 vaccine and says it will not be made mandatory in the province.

