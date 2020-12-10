Menu

Health

Unmasked officer’s behaviour ‘inappropriate’: Winnipeg police chief

By Brittany Greenslade Global News
Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth.
Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg police chief has triggered a review of an officer’s conduct after video of him not wearing a mask during a traffic stop — and then doling out a ticket after being asked why he wasn’t wearing a mask — went viral on social media.

A minute-long video of an incident posted Tuesday night, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times, shows a Winnipeg police officer being asked by a passenger in a car why he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Read more: Winnipeg police officer threatens to give ticket after being asked why he’s not wearing mask

“Sir, I just have a question… Why are you not wearing your mask and you’re yelling? That’s not good. That’s not safe for us,” said the passenger, who Global News has agreed not to identify.

