Unmasked officer’s behaviour ‘inappropriate’: Winnipeg police chief

The officer responds by saying he doesn’t need to wear one because he is outside and is not within six feet of the passenger. However, moments later he can be heard saying, “I’ll just write a ticket. Is that the way you want to do this?”

Under current COVID-19 public health orders, masks must be worn in indoor, public spaces, and those caught breaking the rules can face a $298 fine.

@wpgpolice what is this? Just happened to a friend of a friend. Power trip much? He was very close to them @Mayor_Bowman @BrianPallister @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/VRZsyr89Re — Sink Hole Winnipeg (@SinkHoleWpg) December 9, 2020

“Unequivocally, I thought the response was inappropriate,” Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth told reporters Thursday.

Smyth said the officer had pulled the vehicle over because the driver failed to move to a farther lane while passing the officer’s cruiser, which was stopped on the side of the road for another traffic stop.

“He was startled by a vehicle that passed by very closely to him — that was the vehicle he stopped that was in the video,” Smyth said.

“The officer was clearly upset. He felt the vehicle had passed by him very closely.

“I think the officer lost his composure. I think his conduct was inappropriate for the circumstances.”

The woman who shot the video said she still had not been contacted by police Thursday afternoon.

She said she plans to file a complaint with the Law Enforcement Review Agency (LERA).

Smyth said he has asked the service’s Professional Standards Unit along with the division commander to review the video and investigate the incident to determine if there should be actions taken against the officer in question.

“There will be a recommendation through our regulatory process… and determine what kind of sanction would be warranted in this case,” he said, noting it could range from an admonishment to losing several days’ pay.

We're aware of a video circulating on social media showing a WPS officer during a recent traffic stop. The officer has been spoken to about his conduct by his commanding officer. Attempts are being made to speak w/the driver in question. Full statement: https://t.co/bRV5KjXSw3 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 9, 2020

The chair of the Winnipeg Police Board said he was disappointed when he saw the incident.

“I was very disappointed to see that the public can’t ask questions of our police that impact the public health orders without there being repercussions,” Coun. Markus Chambers said.

Chambers said a ticket, which is punitive in nature, should not be issued just for asking questions.

“She asked a very reasonable question, reasonable tone,” he said. “Understandably, the officer was upset but had indicated he wasn’t going to issue an offence notice… It was education.

“But when the question was asked, it triggered him further.”

While police are not able to void a ticket after it’s been issued, the chief said he had flagged it to prosecutors, who will ultimately make the decision. He added that he, personally, didn’t think it would proceed.

Smyth also said the officer should have been wearing a mask.

“I expect our officers to wear a mask when dealing with the public in close proximity so I make no excuses for that.”

