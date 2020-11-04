Coronavirus: Winnipeg police say they’ll intervene when called to public health violations

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they will now be intervening when called to reports of COVID-19 public health violations.

Police are expected to release more information at media briefing scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The Winnipeg Police Service has said in the past they will not be enforcing rules around public health orders.

But in a release sent before Wednesday’s press conference, the service said they’ve reversed that decision in response to increasing cases and the government’s move to put Winnipeg under red, or critical, on the province’s COVID-19 response system.

“The Winnipeg Police Service has begun triaging calls from the public regarding gathering sizes in private residences and will dispatch resources to intervene as required,” reads the police release.

“Those who continue to gather in contravention of public health orders may be subject to enforcement action.”

Last month the province increased fines for people and businesses who ignore public health orders.

Under the changes, the fine for individuals who break self-isolation orders or violate rules such as a cap on public gatherings has jumped to $1,296 from $486.

For businesses that exceed capacity limits, fail to have proper physical distancing in place or break other rules, the penalty has risen to $5,000 from $2,542.

The government also passed legislation giving municipal bylaw officers the power to enforce public health orders in an effort to curb rising COVID-19 case numbers in Winnipeg and across the province.

The RCMP and other police agencies, the Health Protection Unit, Manitoba Conservation and Climate, Workplace Safety and Health, and the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority all also have the power to issue fines.

On Monday tighter public health restrictions were put in across the province after Manitoba has seen case counts climb steadily for weeks.

Winnipeg moved into the red zone on Manitoba’s pandemic response scale and the rest of the province was elevated to orange. The measures are expected to remain in place for at least two weeks.

Earlier this week Premier Brian Pallister said the province would be rolling out stepped-up enforcement details this week for large group gatherings held in violation of COVID-19 public health protocols.

His government is considering instituting a curfew to curb rising COVID-19 numbers.

Health officials reported 103 new cases of novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported in Manitoba to 6,377.

They also reported five additional deaths — all in the Winnipeg region — bringing the provincial total to 85.

