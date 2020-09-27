Masks now mandatory in Winnipeg, surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

Increased public health restrictions in the Winnipeg metro region begin today — masks are now mandatory in all indoor public places, while a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people indoors and outdoors begins.

The increased restrictions come amid a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg in recent weeks.

Starting today: masks are mandatory indoors across the City of #Winnipeg and surrounding communities. Group gatherings have been decreased to 10 or fewer. Read more here https://t.co/89Mx1lAk8N pic.twitter.com/99N6TdhJ7k — WRHA (@WinnipegRHA) September 28, 2020

The province said Winnipeg, along with the municipalities surrounding the city, will move to a level orange restriction Monday, under Manitoba’s colour-coded pandemic response rating system.

The ramped-up restrictions were announced Friday when Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, called a last-minute press conference at 1:30 p.m. That day, the top doctor announced 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus, 44 of which are in Winnipeg.

Saturday, the province announced 65 cases, 56 of which were in Winnipeg. Then Sunday, Manitoba saw another 51 cases, 36 of which were in Winnipeg.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least four weeks, including Thanksgiving on Oct. 12, Roussin said Friday.

