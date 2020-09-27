Menu

Health

Masks now mandatory in Winnipeg, surrounding areas

By Erik Pindera Global News
Masks are now mandatory in Winnipeg and 17 surrounding communities amid a recent resurgence in novel coronavirus cases.
Getty Images

Increased public health restrictions in the Winnipeg metro region begin today — masks are now mandatory in all indoor public places, while a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people indoors and outdoors begins.

The increased restrictions come amid a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg in recent weeks.

The province said Winnipeg, along with the municipalities surrounding the city, will move to a level orange restriction Monday, under Manitoba’s colour-coded pandemic response rating system.

The ramped-up restrictions were announced Friday when Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, called a last-minute press conference at 1:30 p.m. That day, the top doctor announced 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus, 44 of which are in Winnipeg.

Read more: Metro Winnipeg area moving to level Orange restrictions Monday; masks to be mandatory

Saturday, the province announced 65 cases, 56 of which were in Winnipeg. Then Sunday, Manitoba saw another 51 cases, 36 of which were in Winnipeg.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least four weeks, including Thanksgiving on Oct. 12, Roussin said Friday.

Click to play video 'COVID-19: social bubbles explained' COVID-19: social bubbles explained
COVID-19: social bubbles explained
