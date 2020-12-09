Manitoba’s premier, top doc to talk vaccine rollout plan Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Premier and Chief Medical Health Officer will update Manitobans on the latest information about the province’s plan for vaccine rollouts on Wednesday.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

The premier announced last week the province has enough supplies to deliver two doses of the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine to every Manitoban.

The vaccines will not be mandatory, said Pallister, saying the province will launch an education campaign on the benefits of being vaccinated.

“Over time, the vaccine will be available to every Manitobans who wants it and this will help to protect all of us against COVID-19,” said Pallister.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Manitoba ready to receive, administer COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say, but details scarce Manitoba ready to receive, administer COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say, but details scarce

“We want to get as many vaccinated as quickly as we can,” he added, saying they’re building the workforce to deal with the surge when the vaccine is widely available.

“Our team of hundreds of dedicated Manitobans has been planning and preparing for months, for a vaccination campaign that will be unlike anything else this province has ever seen.

“We are assembling the necessary people, equipment and other resources so we can rapidly stand up a large-scale, ‘super site’ vaccine campaign, as soon as the vaccine is delivered.”

Read more: Canada approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

On Wednesday, Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was officially approved for use in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada completed its review of the clinical data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, and deemed the hotly awaited vaccine safe for use, the regulator announced in a notice on its website.

“The data provided supports favorably the efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as well as its safety. The efficacy of the vaccine was established to be approximately 95 per cent, the vaccine was well tolerated by participants and has no important safety concerns,” the notice continued.

-with files from Shane Gibson and Amanda Connolly