Saskatchewan to receive 1,950 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Health care workers in Regina providing direct care to COVID-19 patients will be the first people in Saskatchewan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province said Wednesday it expects vaccines for approximately 1,950 people to arrive by Dec. 15 and has developed a delivery plan.

Officials said the initial pilot program for the Pfizer vaccine will target health-care workers in ICUs, emergency departments and COVID units at Regina General and Pasqua hospitals and staff at testing and assessment centres.

They will receive their second dose 21 days after being administered their first dose.

Once the pilot program is complete, Health Minister Paul Merriman said they will move to Phase 1 of the vaccination program.

“Residents of this province can rest assured that our government will dedicate all the resources needed to provide them with the vaccine,” Merriman said in a statement.

“We are putting in place the human and financial resources to successfully distribute vaccines and get Saskatchewan residents immunized against COVID-19.”

Phase 1 is expected to start by the end of December and health officials said it will focus on immunizing priority populations who are at a higher risk of exposure to the virus or more at risk of serious illness.

Those include health-care workers, elderly residents in care homes, seniors over 80 and residents in northern remote communities.

The government anticipates it will receive 202,052 doses of the vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.

Officials said they expect to receive 10,725 doses weekly of the Pfizer vaccine along with weekly allocations of the Moderna vaccine, the details of which are still being finalized.

Widespread access to the vaccine is expected during the second phase of the delivery plan when it is scheduled to start in April 2021.

During this phase, distribution will occur throughout the province at public health clinics and other vaccination delivery sites.

“Once mass immunization has occurred, we will all be able to get closer to our normal routines,” said the province’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

“But in the meantime, everyone must continue following the basic advice — frequent hand washing, physical distancing, masking and staying home if you have symptoms, and closely following public health orders.”

Government officials said they continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which negotiates and procures vaccines directly with manufacturers on behalf of provinces and territories.

They added that plans are in progress around the safe storage of the vaccine and contingency planning.