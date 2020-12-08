First coronavirus vaccinations delivered in U.K. as historic mass rollout begins

Send this page to someone via email

A 90-year-old woman in central England became the first person ever to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine outside clinical trials Tuesday, kicking off a nationwide rollout of inoculations that’s being watched around the world.

Margaret Keenan received the first of two planned jabs of the vaccine at Coventry Hospital outside Birmingham, with television cameras capturing the moment live.

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” she said after receiving the shot from nurse May Parsons just after 6:30 a.m. local time.

“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”

Story continues below advertisement

90-year-old Margaret Keenan is the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, administered by Matron May Parsons, as UK's mass vaccination programme begins https://t.co/3eBGv3RUsU pic.twitter.com/ltWAL8uDmr — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 8, 2020

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted he became emotional watching footage of Keenan receiving her initial dose.

“It seems so simple, having a jab in your arm,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News shortly afterwards.

“That will protect Margaret, it will protect the people around her, and if we manage to do that … for everyone who is vulnerable to this disease, then we can move on and we can get back to normal.”

"I'm feeling quite emotional watching those pictures." Health Secretary @MattHancock says there is an enormous amount of work still to do but is "really grateful to everybody who has brought us to this moment". Get the latest on #COVID19: https://t.co/W5Gk1IqLzX pic.twitter.com/4C3UfHjrCR — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The U.K. began vaccinating members of its general population through its National Health Service less than a week after becoming the first country to approve the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Other nations that are set to approve the vaccine in the coming days, including Canada and the United States, are closely watching the rollout in anticipation of their own mass inoculations, which are set to ramp up this month and into January.

Around 800,000 doses were put in place for the start of the immunization program in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Tuesday, a day that has been dubbed “V-Day” — a nod to triumphs in the Second World War.

1:23 Coronavirus: Promise of COVID vaccines is ‘phenomenal,’ WHO says Coronavirus: Promise of COVID vaccines is ‘phenomenal,’ WHO says

The vaccine can’t arrive soon enough for the U.K., which has more than 61,000 COVID-19 related deaths — more than any other country has reported in Europe. The U.K. has more than 1.7 million cases to date.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think there’s every chance that we will look back on … (Tuesday) as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus,” Simon Stevens, the CEO of England’s National Health Service, said Monday.

The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed. The government is targeting more than 25 million people, or about 40% of the population, in the first phase of its vaccination program, which gives first priority to those who are highest risk from the disease.

After those over 80 and nursing home workers, the program will be expanded as the supply increases, with the vaccine offered roughly on the basis of age groups, starting with the oldest people.

Read more: First coronavirus vaccine shots could be doled out in Canada next week

In England, the vaccine was delivered to 50 hospital hubs for the first wave of the program, with more hospitals expected to offer it as the rollout ramps up. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are making their own plans under the U.K.’s system of devolved administration.

While the U.K. has a well-developed infrastructure for delivering vaccines, it is geared to administer them to groups such as school children or pregnant women, not the whole population. Both of those groups are being told not to apply for the vaccine, as there’s not enough data to ensure their safety.

Story continues below advertisement

The rollout also provides a test case for Pfizer and BioNTech’s distribution networks. The shot must be stored at -70C (-94F) and only lasts five days in a regular fridge.

4:13 Canada to receive 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this month Canada to receive 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this month

Pfizer and BioNTech said their shot proved 95% effective in preventing illness in final-stage trials. In all, Britain has ordered 357 million doses of seven different COVID-19 vaccines.

Canada said Monday that it expects an initial batch of 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to be delivered starting next week. Health Canada is expected to approve the vaccine soon after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meets to discuss its own approval on Thursday.

Russia and China have both started giving vaccine candidates to their populations before final safety and efficacy trials have been completed.

—With files from the Associated Press and Reuters

Advertisement