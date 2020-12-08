Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Watch live: Tam to give update on Canada’s coronavirus vaccine rollout plan

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 10:04 am
Click to play video 'Canada could get first COVID-19 vaccines next week' Canada could get first COVID-19 vaccines next week
WATCH: Canada could get first COVID-19 vaccines next week

​Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the country’s efforts to combat coronavirus as many provinces deal with surging cases amid a second wave.

Tam will give the update alongside deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo and talk about the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

Read more: Pfizer to watch Canada’s coronavirus vaccine rollout ‘very closely’ for wastage, Trudeau says

The media conference starts around 12 p.m. ET, which will be livestreamed on this page.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canadians could start receiving the Pfizer vaccine as soon as next week – pending its Health Canada approval, which he said is expected this week.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Canada to receive 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this month' Canada to receive 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this month
Canada to receive 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this month

Trudeau explained that since the vaccine requires two doses, the initial shipment of up to 249,000 doses will be going to the same people – meaning Canada must not only be getting the vaccine doses into Canadian communities but must then ensure those select Canadians that receive the first jab also all get their second shot no more than three weeks later.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hope Health Canada will approve the vaccine this week and that we’ll be able to deliver that vaccine next week,” Trudeau said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus canadatheresa tamcovid vaccine canadacovid update CanadaCoornavirus vaccine update Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers