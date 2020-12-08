Watch live: Tam to give update on Canada’s coronavirus vaccine rollout plan

Send this page to someone via email

​Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the country’s efforts to combat coronavirus as many provinces deal with surging cases amid a second wave.

Tam will give the update alongside deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo and talk about the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

The media conference starts around 12 p.m. ET, which will be livestreamed on this page.

This comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canadians could start receiving the Pfizer vaccine as soon as next week – pending its Health Canada approval, which he said is expected this week.

Trudeau explained that since the vaccine requires two doses, the initial shipment of up to 249,000 doses will be going to the same people – meaning Canada must not only be getting the vaccine doses into Canadian communities but must then ensure those select Canadians that receive the first jab also all get their second shot no more than three weeks later.

“We hope Health Canada will approve the vaccine this week and that we’ll be able to deliver that vaccine next week,” Trudeau said.