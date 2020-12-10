Menu

Crime

Psychologist to continue testimony at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2020 6:28 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial' Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial
WATCH ABOVE: Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial. Catherine McDonald reports on how Alek Minassian had never shown aggressive behavior before the deadly rampage – Nov 30, 2020

TORONTO — A psychologist retained by the prosecution is set to continue testifying in Toronto’s van attack trial.

Dr. Percy Wright has said Alek Minassian had anger issues and knew right from wrong.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Wright has said Minassian told him he wanted to kill 100 people, but was satisfied with killing 10 pedestrians.

Minassian’s state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Click to play video 'How Toronto Police got motive from van attack suspect' How Toronto Police got motive from van attack suspect
© 2020 The Canadian Press
