Crime

Prosecution’s psychologist to continue testimony at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2020 6:14 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game' Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game
WATCH ABOVE (Dec. 1, 2020): As Catherine McDonald reports, Dr. Alexander Westphal said Alek Minassian was not psychotic but due to autism his thinking was similar to psychosis. – Dec 1, 2020

TORONTO — A psychologist retained by the prosecution is set to continue testifying at the murder trial for the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues that the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Read more: Alek Minassian would tell his victims he was lonely and angry at society, court told

Forensic psychologist Dr. Percy Wright has testified that Minassian had anger issues and knew right from wrong.

Trending Stories

Minassian’s state of mind is the sole issue at trial as he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Dr. Alexander Westphal testified for the defence that Minassian lacks empathy and does not understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people, but said a finding of criminal responsibility is a legal matter rather than a psychiatric one.

Click to play video 'Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says' Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says – Nov 17, 2020
