Crime

Psychiatrist set for 7th day of testimony in Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2020 6:13 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game' Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game
WATCH ABOVE (Dec. 1, 2020): Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game. As Catherine McDonald reports, Dr. Alexander Westphal said Alek Minassian was not psychotic but due to autism his thinking was similar to psychosis.

TORONTO — A psychiatrist retained by the defence is set to testify for the seventh straight day at the trial for the man who killed 10 people on a Toronto sidewalk with a rental van.

Dr. Alexander Westphal is nearing completion of his testimony in the trial of Alek Minassian, who has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Read more: Alek Minassian would tell his victims he was lonely and angry at society, court told

Westphal has said Minassian lacks empathy and does not understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people, but said a finding of criminal responsibility is a legal matter rather than a psychiatric one.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, which leaves his state of mind at the time the sole issue at trial.

Another psychiatrist previously testified Minassian does not meet the test to be found not criminally responsible.

Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial' Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alek MinassianNot Criminally ResponsibleVan AttackNCRYonge Street Van AttackPsychiatristAlexander WestphalAlex Minassian trialTornto van attack
